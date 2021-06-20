COVID-19 | Gurugram restaurants, pubs offer discounts to the vaccinated

Haryana is currently under lockdown till June 21, but restrictions have been eased. Restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm at 50 percent capacity. (Representative image)

Restaurants and pubs in Gurugram's Cyber City are offering discounts to customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, a move that will help business and the government's vaccination drive.

The restaurants and pubs are offering a 25 percent discount to customers who've taken one dose and 50 percent to the fully vaccinated, ANI reported.

"Special offers will not only cater to more business but also ensure safety", said Yudhvir Singh, a pub and bar director told the news agency.

ANI also reported that Ambience Mall was offering special discounts to frontline health workers.

"As token of appreciation, we've introduced free parking services and special discounts in stores for them. They just need to show their ID cards to avail them," Geeta from the mall administration said.

In another report, Hindustan Times said Punjab Grill was offering dine-in only discounts of 10 percent to those who got their first dose and 20 percent to those who have taken both doses.

Cyber Hub Social is offering one free shot to those who've taken one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and two free shots to those who are fully vaccinated, the report said.

Haryana, where Gurugram is, has a lockdown in place till June 21 but restrictions have been eased. Restaurants and bars can open from 10 am to 10 pm at 50 percent capacity.