COVID-19: Gujarat government tells businesses to vaccinate staff in 18 cities by June 30

The Gujarat government on June 24 further eased restrictions as it allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums to function at 50 percent capacity
The Gujarat government has made it mandatory for employees in 18 cities, where night curfew is in place, to be vaccinated by June 30. Following a meeting of the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the state government decided to extend the night curfew in 18 cities by a week.
"In these 18 cities, managers, owners, and staff of business/professional establishments have to be vaccinated by June 30. In the rest of the state, managers, owners, and staff of business/ professional establishments have to be vaccinated by July 10," said a statement by the state information department, as per an Indian Express report.
The government has warned that if businesses don't comply with the order, they might have to shut shop, as per the report.
The 18 cities where curfew has been extended are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, Bharuch, Patan, Morbi, Bhuj, and Gandhidham.
The Centre permitted shops to do business till 9 pm instead of 7 pm and allowed buses to ply at 75 percent of their seating capacity, an official release said.
Shops and business establishments, which are currently allowed to work till 7 pm, will be permitted to remain open till 9 pm in 18 cities where night curfew has been extended for a week, the release said.
Restaurants and hotels will be allowed dine-in facilities with 60 percent capacity till 9 pm instead of 7 pm now and can deliver food till midnight, it said.