COVID-19 | Gujarat continues night curfew for 8 cities, relaxes lockdown – All you need to know

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during a door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)
Gujarat government has on July 8 lifted night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas, besides allowing coaching classes for Class 9 onwards to resume across the state.
The decision to lift curfew in 10 other cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after reviewing the coronavirus situation, said an official release.
The state added 62 new COVID-19 cases on July 8 taking its total tally of infections to 824,091, an official from that state health department said. It also had no fresh casualties in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day. Death toll in the state is at 10,072, while active cases number at 1,497.
Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here
Here is all you need to know about the relaxations announced:
- Night curfew between 10 pm to 6 am removed in 10 out of 18 urban areas from July 10 till July 20.
- Night curfew will be lifted in Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Morbi, Navsari, Patan, Valsad and Vapi.
- Eight major cities that will continue to have night curfew include Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.
- Commercial establishments, including shops and beauty parlours will be allowed to function till 9 pm in the cities where curfew will continue.
- Restaurants will also be allowed to function till 9 pm in the cities where curfew will continue.
- Home delivery is allowed till midnight in the cities where curfew will continue.
- Public gardens in these eight cities can remain open till 9 pm in the cities where curfew will continue.
- Limit on people attending weddings has been increased from 100 to 150.
- Coaching classes for Class 9 to Post Graduate students and for competitive courses is allowed with 50 percent attendance.
- Limit on people allowed to travel on public transport buses has been increased to 75 percent occupancy instead of present 60 percent in these eight cities.
- Other educational institutes, spas, swimming pools and water parks will, however, continue to remain closed.For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here