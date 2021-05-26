COVID-19 | Government plans ‘occupational surveillance’ to track virus impact

Panel member Dr TK Joshi said that “several” respiratory diseases are already part of the occupational diseases list in India and “COVID-19 too qualifies to be a part of it”. (Image: Shutterstock)
The government plans to set up an occupational surveillance system to track the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on professions vulnerable to the virus.
An academic committee has been constituted by the Labour and Employment Ministry’s “technical arm” for national policies on occupational safety and health, the Directorate General of Factory Advisory Services and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Mint reported.
The panel arranged a meeting with specialists to “identify the burden and impact” of COVID-19 on factory workers, hospital staff, hospitality staff, pharma company employees and sanitation workers among others, the report added.
Panel member Dr TK Joshi told the paper that “several” respiratory diseases are already part of the occupational diseases list in India and “COVID-19 too qualifies to be a part of it”.
He said that surveillance, so far, was only conducted on healthcare workers directly dealing with the disease.
“COVID-19 is also common in pharmacies, airports, among people handling waste from hospitals and pharmaceutical factories, workers in the hospitality industry as for last two years many hospital chains were involved in the treatment of COVID patients. We aim to understand the impact of COVID-19 on these occupations also," he added.
In India, the occupational diseases list includes asbestosis, byssinosis, chronic obstructive lung diseases, coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, musculoskeletal injuries, noise-induced hearing loss, pesticide poisoning and silicosis.
Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended occupational surveillance to "evaluate efficacy of workplace interventions … understand "true impact" of the disease on professions … determine which worker populations are at a risk … and find out which activities are most associated with contracting COVID-19."