COVID-19 | Government plans ‘occupational surveillance’ to track virus impact

Panel member Dr TK Joshi said that “several” respiratory diseases are already part of the occupational diseases list in India and “COVID-19 too qualifies to be a part of it”. (Image: Shutterstock)

The government plans to set up an occupational surveillance system to track the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on professions vulnerable to the virus.

An academic committee has been constituted by the Labour and Employment Ministry’s “technical arm” for national policies on occupational safety and health, the Directorate General of Factory Advisory Services and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Mint reported.

The panel arranged a meeting with specialists to “identify the burden and impact” of COVID-19 on factory workers, hospital staff, hospitality staff, pharma company employees and sanitation workers among others, the report added.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Panel member Dr TK Joshi told the paper that “several” respiratory diseases are already part of the occupational diseases list in India and “COVID-19 too qualifies to be a part of it”.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He said that surveillance, so far, was only conducted on healthcare workers directly dealing with the disease.

“COVID-19 is also common in pharmacies, airports, among people handling waste from hospitals and pharmaceutical factories, workers in the hospitality industry as for last two years many hospital chains were involved in the treatment of COVID patients. We aim to understand the impact of COVID-19 on these occupations also," he added.

In India, the occupational diseases list includes asbestosis, byssinosis, chronic obstructive lung diseases, coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, musculoskeletal injuries, noise-induced hearing loss, pesticide poisoning and silicosis.

Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended occupational surveillance to “evaluate efficacy of workplace interventions … understand “true impact” of the disease on professions … determine which worker populations are at a risk … and find out which activities are most associated with contracting COVID-19.”