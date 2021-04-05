COVID-19: Government lists 3 reasons behind massive surge in cases

Volunteers distribute pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of COVID-19 on a street in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - on April 4 - chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation and vaccination exercise in the country. Modi directed central teams comprising public health specialists to be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, where the situation was of serious concern.

During the meeting, the government listed three reasons behind the massive surge in cases.

"The reasons for the sharper rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level," it said.

As per the Health Ministry, 10 states account for more than 91 percent of coronavirus cases. India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Health Ministry data.

The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17, 2020, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India.

Modi also called for avoiding mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure and other measures and exhorted that all states need to take stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places witnessing high surge to curb the spread.

"A detailed presentation was made which highlighted that there is an alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 percent of cases and deaths due to COVID," the statement from PMO said.

A special campaign for COVID-appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 percent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places, workplaces and health facilities will be organised between April 6-14, the statement added.

Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 percent, the data stated.