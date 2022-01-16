MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: Goa positivity rate at 38%, logs 3,274 cases

The number of recoveries rose to 1,83,615 after 1,789 more patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday, leaving the coastal state with 20,078 active cases

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
A man waits inside a COVID care centre set up amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A man waits inside a COVID care centre set up amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Goa's COVID-19 case positivity rate rose sharply to 38.16 percent on Saturday as the coastal state reported 3,274 new infections, taking the tally to 2,07,243, the state health department said. Four persons died due to COVID-19, which raised the toll in Goa to 3,550.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,83,615 after 1,789 more patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday, leaving the coastal state with 20,078 active cases. With 8,578 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far for coronavirus in Goa has gone up to 17,23,638, an official said. With 8,578 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far for coronavirus in Goa has gone up to 17,23,638, an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,07,243, new cases 3,274, death toll 3,550, discharged 1,83,615, active cases 20,078, samples tested till date 17,23,638.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus
first published: Jan 16, 2022 08:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.