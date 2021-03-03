COVID-19: Goa CM Pramod Sawant gets first shot COVID-19 vaccine

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Source: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant )

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received his first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at a primary health centre on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old politician is a trained medical doctor and comes under the category of health professionals.

A nurse explained the inoculation procedure to Sawant before he received the jab at the primary health centre in Sankhali in North Goa district.

Talking to reporters after getting inoculated, Sawant said people should not be afraid of taking the vaccine.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"I took the jab to bolster people's trust in the vaccine," he said, adding that there are no major complaints from people who have received the vaccine shots.

Sawant said even after getting vaccinated, people should continue to follow social distancing, wear mask and use sanitiser to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccination drive currently underway in the country.

The nationwide inoculation drive began January 16 and it was expanded on March 1 to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those in the age bracket of 45 to 59 with co- morbidities.