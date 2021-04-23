COVID-19: French President Emmanuel Macron offers to support India

Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi

As India battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases amid oxygen shortage, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said France is ready to provide its support to the country to deal with the situation.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support," Macron said.

His message was posted on Twitter by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded a one-day tally of 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,263 more fatalities, according to official data released on Friday.