MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 | Four cities in Madhya Pradesh standing on the cusp of community spread: Experts

Health commissioner Sudam Khade, however, said that it is up to the ICMR to decide if these four cities are inching towards community spread

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Four cities in Madhya Pradesh are close to community spread as the state has added 43,928 COVID-19 cases in just the first 17 days of the new year, taking the positivity rate from 0.20 to nine percent.

According to a Free Press Journal report quoting experts, the four cities in Madhya Pradesh which has 34,973 active cases as of now are Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Arvind Rai, dean of Gandhi Medical College, said: “Earlier, we attributed the rise of corona cases to travel but things have changed. The way cases are being reported shows it is almost community spread.”

Echoing him, Manoj Indulkar, dean of Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, said: “Technically, we cannot say it is community spread as ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) is there to decide that but practically we are sure that it is very close to community spread.”

Health commissioner Sudam Khade, however, said that it is up to the ICMR to decide if these four cities are inching towards community spread.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

In the meantime, the state government has decided to shut all schools and hostels for classes one to twelve till the end of this month. Various other restrictions are in place such as a cap on public gatherings – social, political, cultural, religious, or otherwise.

Madhya Pradesh has been reporting thousands of fresh infections daily since the third wave of the pandemic started. The state reported 6,970 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with Indore and Bhopal consistently reporting the highest number of cases at 1,890 and 1,390 respectively.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #community spread #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Jan 18, 2022 03:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.