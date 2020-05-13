COVID-19 fight: Uttar Pradesh government abolishes seven allowances for staff in a bid to save Rs 1,500 crore a year

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to scrap seven allowances given to its employees, including the police force, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The state, which is facing a financial crunch in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, expects to save at least Rs 1,500 crore a year through this move.

Earlier, the state government had decided to freeze these allowances for a year. However, during a review, it was observed that the allowances were being given over and above the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations.

Hence, the Uttar Pradesh Finance Department on May 13 issued a notification to "abolish" all these allowances altogether.

The allowances include: city compensatory allowance, secretarial allowance, special allowance, which is for officers posted in the police’s crime branch, anti-corruption bureau, vigilance establishment, Economic Crime Research Department, Special Investigation Department, etc.

They also include incentive allowance for employees for promotion of governance as well as allowance given to record keepers of provident fund.

Earlier, the state government had decided to suspend these allowances till March 31, in a decision where dearness allowance and dearness relief for employees as well as pensioners was frozen.

There are nearly 16 lakh state government employees in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP government in the state maintains that they have not resorted to pay cuts of their employees.

