COVID-19 fight | Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang hails resolve shown by residents

At a time when India’s COVID-19 casualty has breached the 18,000 mark, including 590 deaths, the north-eastern state of Sikkim has emerged as the only one from where no COVID-19 case has been reported. The state authorities have already screened more than six lakh people and tested 80 samples, all of which turned out to be negative.

Sikkim managed to keep the spread of the deadly COVID-19 at bay by being on high alert ever since Kerala reported the country's first case of novel coronavirus infection, way back in January 2020. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang claims this feat was managed by adopting a phased approach to tackling the COVID-19 crisis, reported NDTV.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

He said: “We have been on alert ever since India’s first case was reported from Kerala on January 30. February onwards, we started active screening. The entry of international tourists was banned starting March 5, and that of domestic tourists was banned March 17 onwards. State borders were also sealed. This strategy proved effective.”

Here's a list of apps launched by Centre and state governments to tackle COVID-19 crisis

CM Tamang added that Sikkim owes its success in fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak to its frontline workers, and its people, who are highly disciplined and followed the lockdown guidelines religiously. He also hailed the pharmaceutical companies based out of Sikkim, that are producing medicines in bulk to meet the requirement.

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

Sikkim government has reportedly started working on an exit plan for when the lockdown is lifted, as the state’s revenue, which relies heavily on tourism, has taken a hit due to the lockdown. They are trying to find ways to resolve the livelihood issues at present.