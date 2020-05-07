COVID-19 fight | IFFCO undertakes awareness campaigns, provides essentials

Looking to lend a helping hand to the government in its fight against COVID-19, multi-state cooperative society Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has distributed food rations, masks, sanitisers, soaps and other essentials in several districts across the country.

IFFCO undertook relief activities and organised awareness programmes from April 5 to April 30, 2020.

Between March 28 and April 5, IFFCO Haryana undertook programmes at 27 IFFCO Farmers Service Centres, 21 IFFCO e-Bazaar centres, 95 primary agricultural cooperative societies, 6 rake points and 12 IFFCO-adopted villages. It provided soaps, masks and sanitizers during these programmes which were then continued in other districts in the state.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak