COVID-19 | Emirates Airlines will suspend India to Dubai flights starting April 25

Any Indian or passengers who have travelled through India in the past 14 days will also not be allowed to fly to the country from any other international destination.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST

Emirates Airlines announced on April 22 that it will not carry passengers from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from April 25 to May 3.

However, Emirates will continue to fly passengers to India from Dubai and operate cargo flights, News18 reported.

The announcement comes as India reported the highest single-day COVID-19 case spike in the world on April 22, registering more than three lakh fresh infections in one day.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
TAGS: #coronavirus #Emirates Airlines
first published: Apr 22, 2021 07:35 pm

