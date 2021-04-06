English
COVID-19 | Delhi reports 5,100 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours

Active cases in the state stood at 17,332 as of April 6.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST

Delhi reports 5,100 cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative positive rate to 68,5062 in the national capital.

It also reported 17 deaths related to the disease in the last 24 hours on April 6.

According to a statement by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi chaired a meeting to review the status of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

"An order has been issued regarding increasing operational time for vaccination sites for 24 hours," it said in a statement. Another order regarding escalation of COVID-19 beds in 11 Delhi government hospitals for admitting both confirmed and suspected cases of the disease has also been made, it said.

Active cases in the state are at 17,332 as of April 6.

Earlier today, a night curfew had been imposed in Delhi with immediate effect till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi
first published: Apr 6, 2021 08:14 pm

