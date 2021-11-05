COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 32 new cases; positivity rate 0.14%

Representative image

Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,035. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 25,091 in Delhi. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate rose to 0.14 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

A total of 22,603 tests -- 21,195 RT-PCR tests and 1,408 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Fifteen cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent were recorded on October 18. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, according to official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases increased to 328 on Friday from 303 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 158 on Friday while it was 146 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 109, same as on Thursday, the bulletin said.