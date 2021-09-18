COVID-19: Delhi records 41 new cases, zero death

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 41 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,085.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

On Saturday, 41 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 33 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, and one more death.

The total infection count in Delhi stands at 14,38,469. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,624 tests -- 46,734 RT-PCR tests and 21,890 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Despite a fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases decreased to 404 on Saturday from 407 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 119 on Saturday while it was 109 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly rose to 98 on Saturday from 96 on Friday, the bulletin said.