PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: Delhi records 3,734 cases from over 75K tests; positivity rate slips to below 5%

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.
PTI
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:38 PM IST
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh COVID-19 cases on December 3 with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 percent, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the record 75,230 tests conducted the previous day, including 33,298 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 29,120 from 30,302 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases rose to 5,82,058.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Dec 3, 2020 09:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.