COVID-19: Delhi records 3,734 cases from over 75K tests; positivity rate slips to below 5%

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.

Source: Reuters

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh COVID-19 cases on December 3 with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 percent, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the record 75,230 tests conducted the previous day, including 33,298 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 29,120 from 30,302 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases rose to 5,82,058.