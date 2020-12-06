COVID-19: Delhi Records 2,706 Fresh Cases; Positivity Rate Dips To Below 4%

Delhi recorded 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases on December 6 with the positivity rate dipping to below 4 percent, authorities said. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had stood at 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

The relatively low number of fresh cases on Sunday came out of 73,536 tests, including 32,023 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted: "I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona."

Sixty-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,643, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.68 percent, the bulletin said.

The active caseload on Sunday dropped to 24,693 from 26,678 the previous day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,92,250.