COVID-19: Delhi Police to get vaccinated soon; details will be shared via SMS

Every Delhi Police personnel will be informed about the date, time, and place of vaccination via SMS.

Delhi Police personnel will be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 soon. A notification about the vaccination drive has been sent to all special commissioners, joint commissioners, and deputy commissioners.

As per the notification, every police personnel will be informed about the time, date, and place of vaccination via SMS. The text message will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the police personnel, reported India Today.

The notification read: “It is important that the mobile numbers of all police personnel are entered/updated in the PIS [Personal Information System] system on IntraDP system.” Police personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in the PIS system “will be intimated by the DCP/IT through e-mail”.

The respective district or unit chiefs will have to complete this exercise by January 3, 2021, to ensure that no police personnel is left out of the vaccination drive.

Following the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the database of phone numbers of Delhi Police personnel is being prepared at the moment, Muktesh Chandra, Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) and nodal officer for COVID-19 action plan, informed.

So far, 31 Delhi Police personnel have died of the novel coronavirus disease.