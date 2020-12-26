MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: Delhi Police to get vaccinated soon; details will be shared via SMS

Every Delhi Police personnel will be informed about the time, date, and place of vaccination via SMS. The text message will be sent to their registered mobile number.

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 10:56 PM IST
Every Delhi Police personnel will be informed about the date, time, and place of vaccination via SMS.

Delhi Police personnel will be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 soon. A notification about the vaccination drive has been sent to all special commissioners, joint commissioners, and deputy commissioners.

As per the notification, every police personnel will be informed about the time, date, and place of vaccination via SMS. The text message will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the police personnel, reported India Today.

The notification read: “It is important that the mobile numbers of all police personnel are entered/updated in the PIS [Personal Information System] system on IntraDP system.” Police personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in the PIS system “will be intimated by the DCP/IT through e-mail”.

The respective district or unit chiefs will have to complete this exercise by January 3, 2021, to ensure that no police personnel is left out of the vaccination drive.

Following the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the database of phone numbers of Delhi Police personnel is being prepared at the moment, Muktesh Chandra, Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) and nodal officer for COVID-19 action plan, informed.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

So far, 31 Delhi Police personnel have died of the novel coronavirus disease.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Delhi Police
first published: Dec 26, 2020 10:56 pm

