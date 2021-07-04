COVID-19 | Delhi permits reopening stadia, sports complexes without spectators from July 5
The DDMA emphasised on “strict adherence” to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour
The restrictions in Delhi will continue till 5 am on July 12. (Image: AFP)
The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from July 5, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on July 4.
The DDMA emphasised “strict adherence” to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines of the government, and compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while re-opening the stadia and sports complexes.
The restrictions will continue at least till 5 am on July 12.
Here’s all you need to know:
- Stadiums and sports complexes allowed to reopen from July 5 without spectators.
- Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.
- Cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural and religious and other such gatherings will however remain prohibited.
- Gyms and yoga institutes allowed to operate at half their capacity.
- Weddings are allowed to be held at banquet and marriage halls and hotels with a limit of 50 percent attendance.
- The prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 12.
