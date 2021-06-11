MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: Delhi logs 238 fresh cases, 24 more deaths; positivity rate down to 0.31%

June 11, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST

Delhi recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly three months, and 24 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.31 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,772.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 percent, and 45 deaths.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

