COVID-19 | Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week till May 10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 1 that the current lockdown in Delhi, which was supposed to end on May 3, has been extended by another week, till May 10, in view of the COVID-19 situation.



Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

The Delhi CM took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Lockdown was first imposed in Delhi on April 19; it was supposed to end at 5 am on April 26 but was extended in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Kejriwal’s announcement comes at a time Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate is hovering around 30 percent. The city added over 27,000 new coronavirus infections and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been adding over 20,000 cases daily for almost the past two weeks. There are over one lakh active COVID-19 cases in the National Capital at present.

Delhi is also reeling under an acute shortage of medical oxygen supply, which is crucial for treating COVID-19 patients. On May 1, 12 people died at Delhi's Batra Hospital due to an 80-minute delay in the supply of medical-grade oxygen.

