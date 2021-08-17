COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging govt decision to permit 100% seating in Metro, buses

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the authorities'' decision to permit 100 per cent seating in Delhi Metro and buses plying in the national capital during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is for the competent authorities to take a call on regulation of public transport.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said if every user of public transport or citizen is permitted to raise such issues and challenge the government decision, there would be no end to such petitions.

The bench said it is a policy decision taken by the competent authorities after examining the situation and the court cannot interfere with it.

The court said there was no merit in the petition challenging a July 24 order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi government, which permitted 100 per cent sitting capacity in Delhi Metro as well as DTC and cluster buses.

It dismissed the plea filed by S B Tripathi, who travels by public transport and claimed the government’s decision violated his fundamental right to life since such high seating capacity in Delhi Metro and buses would expose him to dangers of contracting COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The petitioner said DDMA’s same order permits bars and restaurants to function with 50 per cent seating capacity and the decision to allow 100 seating capacity in public transport is irrational.

On this, the bench said the rationale behind 50 per cent seating capacity in bars and restaurants is that persons who go there are permitted to consume eatables, which is not the case in Delhi metro and buses where passengers have to keep their masks on the whole time.

To avoid over-crowding, the authorities have not permitted passengers to travel while standing, it said, adding that if the petitioner has issues with the decision, he shall not travel by Metro.

“It is for the competent authorities charged with the responsibility of administration to take an informed call on matters regarding regulation of public transport and opening and running of markets, restaurants, bars and cinema halls,” the bench said.

It added, “Today this petitioner is suggesting that metro/ buses shall run with 50 per cent capacity, tomorrow another person will say no this is too much, make it 30 or 20 per cent. This cannot be permitted.”