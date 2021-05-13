COVID-19 | Delhi HC criticises ‘irritating’ dialer tune asking people to get vaccinated despite shortage

Senior citizens wait for their turn to get the jab at a vaccination centre (File image: AP)
The Delhi High Court on May 13 criticised the dialer tune message that urges people to get themselves vaccinated even though the country is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines.
Dubbing the dialer tune message that is being played for “don’t know how long” as “irritating”, the Delhi HC asked the Centre to get innovative and prepare more such messages, instead of playing just one on repeat for the longest time.
A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said: “You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, that you (people) should get the vaccine when you (Centre) don’t have enough vaccines.”
“You are not vaccinating people, but you still say that vaccine lagavaiye (get vaccinated). Kaun lagayega vaccine (who will get vaccinated) when there is no vaccine? What is the point of the message?”
The court added: “You should give it to everyone. Even if you are going to take money, give it. That is what even children are saying.”
“So, please have more of them (dialer messages). When a person hears a different one every time, maybe it will help him/her.”
The HC further suggested that TV anchors or producers be roped in to create programmes to spread awareness on oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, vaccination, etc. These short videos can be aired on all channels. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan can be asked to chip in too and all this “needs to be done soon”, the Bench said.
The court reminded the government that there was a lot of “publicity” last year on the importance of washing hands regularly and wearing masks. Similar audio-visual initiatives on the use of oxygen concentrators, medication, etc., should be made now, it said.
“We are losing time. There should be a sense of urgency,” the Bench said and directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their reports by May 18 on what steps they are going to take for disseminating information on COVID-19 management via print and TV media, and also dialer tunes.With PTI inputs