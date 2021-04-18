COVID-19: Delhi govt seeks legal action against two private hospitals for misinformation regarding bed availability

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source: ANI)

Amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and scarcity of hospital beds in the national capital, Delhi government on April 18, filed an FIR against two private hospitals for displaying wrong information about vacant beds.

While the name of the hospitals are yet unknown, Delhi government has cracked down on these hospitals under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) rules. After receiving a complaint against the South Delhi hospital that denied admission saying no bed was available despite the Delhi corona app indicating 239 beds were vacant, the Delhi government ordered legal action against the said hospital.

Similar action was taken against another hospital in Janakpuri. While the app showed 93 vacant beds, they denied admission to patients claiming that they do not have any vacant beds for COVID patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 17 gave stern directions to all officials that every hospital should ensure correct information on bed availability on the app, and also on the hospitals’ LED boards.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also wrote to the SHO of Indira Gandhi International Airport to lodge FIRs against four airlines— Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara and Air Asia- for failing to check the RT-PCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. Those without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days for flouting the DDMA rules.