COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31.

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late-fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully, depending on the housing category.



In wake of the pandemic, water bill waiver scheme of @DelhiJalBoard has been further extended by 3 months and will now end on 31st Dec 2020.@DelhiJalBoard ने दी बड़ी राहत. पानी के बिल में मिल रही छूट की स्कीम 3 महीने के लिए बढ़ाई गई. अब 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक उठा सकेंगे छूट का फायदा pic.twitter.com/RnYyLNAVY2

— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 30, 2020

"In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board has been further extended by three months and will now end on December 31,” the water utility’s vice-chairman, Raghav Chadha, said in a tweet.

Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. The A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle class residential areas.

The 'A' category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

For the 'A' and 'B' category colonies, a 25-percent rebate is given on their principal arrears while for the 'C' category colonies, a 50-percent waiver is provided.

Those living in the 'D' category colonies get a waiver of 75 percent on their principal pending arrear.