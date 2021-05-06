COVID-19 | Delhi govt caps private ambulance charges. Check rates here

Representational image (Source: AP)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on May 6 that a cap has been imposed on the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge in view of reports on illegitimate, exorbitant quotes.

The Delhi government noted: "It has come to notice that some private ambulance drivers and ambulance service providers are charging exorbitant rates in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic for transporting patients, which is a matter of serious concern."

The maximum rates for Patient Transport Ambulance (PTA), Basic Life Support Ambulance (BLS), and Advanced Life Support Ambulance (ALS) have been fixed at Rs 1,500/km, Rs 2,000/km, and Rs 4,000/km, respectively. An additional Rs 100 can be charged for each 10 km extra distance covered, the Delhi government has said.

Those caught violating the order and charging patients more than the rates fixed will be punished with cancellation of driving license, cancellation of registration, or impounding of the vehicle.

Notably, the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) is providing a 24*7 free ambulance service in Delhi; bookings can be made through toll-free number 102.

