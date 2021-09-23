Decision on reopening schools in Mumbai after Diwali: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The schools in Maharashtra is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Representative image)

The decision on reopening of schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after the festival of Diwali, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on September 23, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, several reports had also suggested the reopening of the schools after Diwali if the speculated third wave of COVID-19 does not hit Maharashtra, reported News18.

The schools in Maharashtra have are closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the decline in number of coronavirus cases, the state had also formed a committee to set guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of schools.

The SOPs suggest several mandatory protocols to be followed by schools to prevent the students and staff from the contagion. It included staggered school hours and entry of students, social distancing inside classrooms, wearing face mask, setting up school health clinics among others, the report stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also read | Jharkhand offers scholarships for tribal students to study in UK and Ireland Universities: All you need to know

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also said that it would do some groundwork before the schools reopen and physical classes begin, said the report.

Mumbai reported 488 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on September 22, taking the infection tally to 7,39,364 and the fatality count to 16,063, according to a civic official. With this, the active coronavirus cases in the metropolis reached at 4,706.

Also read | No engineering degree? Don’t fret ! These startups will find you a tech job

At present, there are 46 sealed buildings in Mumbai, although it has remained free from any containment zones since mid-August. The city civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five patients test positive for coronavirus infection from any area at one time.

In Maharashtra, 3,608 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the day, up 477 from a day ago, which took the infection tally to 65,31,237. The state also saw 48 COVID related deaths, taking the toll to 1,38,664, reported news agency PTI citing a health department official. Maharashtra now has 39,984 active coronavirus cases.