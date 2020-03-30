App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 in India, total no. of cases 1,071: Health Ministry

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

In its updated data at 10.30 am, it said two fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of deaths (8) so far, followed by Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).

Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The total number of cases (1,071) includes 49 foreigners.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India #lockdown

