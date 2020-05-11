App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,206 in India; cases climb to 67,152

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 44,029. While 20,916 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,206 and the number of cases climbed to 67,152 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 97 deaths and a record jump of 4,213 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.



"Thus, around 31.15 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

A total 97 deaths deaths were reported since Sunday morning, of which 53 were in Maharashtra, 21 in Gujarat, 14 in West Bengal, three from Tamil Nadu and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 22,171 followed by Gujarat at 8,194, Tamil Nadu at 7,204, Delhi at 6,923, Rajasthan at 3,814, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,467

First Published on May 11, 2020 10:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.