COVID-19: Daily deaths below 300 after over 6 months, 22,273 new cases reported

A man reacts as a doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus disease at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

India's daily new COVID-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to 1,01,69,118, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

A total of 251 more deaths and 22,273 new infections were reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,40,108, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.78 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

The active caseload remained below three lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 2,81,667 active coronavirus infections in the country, constituting 2.77 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested up to December 25, including 8,53,527 on Friday.

The 251 new fatalities include 71 from Maharashtra, 31 from West Bengal and 30 from Delhi.

The total 1,47,343 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,129 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,048 from Tamil Nadu, 12,044 from Karnataka, 10,414 from Delhi, 9,536 from West Bengal, 8,279 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,091 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,269 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.