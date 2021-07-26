MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 2

The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

The Goa government extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 2.

The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state.

"The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7 am, 2nd August 2021,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.
first published: Jul 26, 2021 08:07 am

