COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

Amid the ongoing controversy over Patanjali Ayurveda's Coronil medicine as a "cure" for coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on June 25, warned the yoga guru Baba Ramdev that the state government would not allow the sale of 'spurious' medicines.

Patanjali Ayurveda, while presenting the Coronil medicine on June 23, claimed that it had found a cure for coronavirus infection.



The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares#NoPlayingWithLives

— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 24, 2020

"The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares #NoPlayingWithLives," the minister tweeted.

Hours after the launch of Coronil, the Union AYUSH Ministry asked the firm to provide the details, telling it to stop advertising it till the issue was examined.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

At the launch, the company had claimed that its medicine can cure the contagious disease within seven days.

It said Coronil, taken along with another product developed by it, had shown a 100 per cent success rate in clinical trials on infected patients, except those on life support.

Ramdev had said the medicines were developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar in association with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy