COVID-19 curbs in Punjab extended until May 31, says CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File image)

The restrictions enforced in Punjab to curb the transmission of COVID-19 will continue till at least May 31, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on May 16.

The curbs were earlier set to expire on May 17, but has been extended by two weeks as the state continues to report a high test positivity rate.

The district authorities have been directed to strictly implement the restrictions, Singh said.

"District Commissioners will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner," news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Follow live coverage of coronavirus-related news and updates

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The stringent set of curbs, which the Punjab government has refrained from referring to as lockdown, came into effect on May 3. The guidelines bar the entry of people in the state via road, rail or air route without a COVID-19 negative certificate.

As per the restrictions, all shops selling non-essential items have been directed to remain shut. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, and coaching classes have also been asked to remain closed.

Also Read | We should be mentally prepared for COVID-19 pandemic to last until mid-2022: Devi Shetty

Private offices have been asked to operate only under work from home mode. Cinema halls, sport complexes, gyms and other recreational facilities are ordered to remain closed.

In addition to the curbs, a night curfew stretching from 6 pm to 5 am on weekdays and weekend lockdown were already imposed by the state government.

The shops selling essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, chicken and meat, and mobile repair shops are allowed to operate in the non-curfew hours. Their timings, however, could be further regulated by the district authorities.

Government offices, as well as public and private banks, are allowed to operate at 50 percent strength.

Religious places are allowed to remain open till 6 pm for the devotees. However, the authorities have asked the management to prevent overcrowding and ensure adherence to the social distancing norms.

All forms of social, cultural, sports and other gatherings have been banned. For weddings, cremations and funerals, not more than 10 persons are allowed to assemble.

Punjab is one of the state hit severely by second COVID-19 wave in India. At a positivity rate of 9.4 percent, the state reported 6,867 new cases on May 15. The corresponding period of 24 hours also witnessed 217 deaths due to the contagious disease.

The state's cumulative count of coronavirus infections has surged to 4,90,755, and the death toll has climbed to 11,693.