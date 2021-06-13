COVID-19 curbs eased in 8 Jammu & Kashmir districts, govt and private offices allowed to operate

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covishield to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representative image: Reuters)

The curbs imposed to contain COVID-19 transmission have been partially eased in eight districts of Jammu & Kashmir, the Union territory's administration announced on June 13.

The relaxations will come into effect in the following districts - Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora.

As per the J&K government's order, all private and government offices would be allowed to operate without restrictions in the above districts. However, the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour needs to be strictly adhered to, the order stated.

Barber shops, saloons and parlours are also allowed to reopen in the above eight districts. They would be, however, barred from operating on weekends.

Similarly, outdoor shops, standalone shops and outdoor shopping complexes would be allowed to operate on all days of the week except for Saturdays and Sundays, the order said.

"The wholesale trade of liquor shall continue to be permitted to operate on all five days in a week (except Saturday and Sunday) in the entire UT," it further added.

The relaxations which have been announced in eight districts are based on the low positivity rate, bed occupancy, vaccination coverage and case fatality rate, the J&K administration said.

In districts where the relaxations have not been announced, including Srinagar and Anantnag, the guidelines on COVID-19 containment as notified on May 29 would continue to remain in force.

The per-day count in coronavirus infections has dropped in J&K as compared to the peak of pandemic's second wave witnessed last month. As per the last update issued by the health department, the union territory registered 866 new cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 16,284.