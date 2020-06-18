COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

The resumption of manufacturing at local units and imports from China are minimising the shortage of Vitamin C tablets in India.

Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drug Control Authority - Gujarat, told BusinessLine that manufacturers had faced logistical and operational difficulties during the lockdown.

"There was a time when Chinese Active Pharma ingredient (API) supplies were also uncertain due to lockdown in Wuhan. But by March the supplies from China had started resuming. Now there is no shortage be it vitamin tablets or other COVID-19 management drugs. Many factories making vitamin tablets have already started functioning at 70-75 percent capacity," Koshia told the publication.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Vitamin C tablets and other multi-vitamin supplements became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 outbreak since they are believed to be immunity boosters.

Jagannath Shinde, President of All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) told the publication there is a four-week retail stock of branded vitamin products, and supply has improved in the past few weeks.

"Except for small markets or pockets, where it takes longer to physically deliver a product, there is no shortage anywhere else," Shinde said.

Following rumours of a shortage, the cost of raw material, API for vitamins had more than doubled to Rs 900 per kg from Rs 400-450 a kg for ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), industry insiders told the paper.

"But now the supply pipeline has been replenished and prices have also started to cool off," said Viranchi Shah, director, Saga Laboratories in Ahmedabad told the publication.

The impact of Chinese imports on Vitamin C supply is worth noting since there have been calls to boycott Chinese products amid border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LOAC).