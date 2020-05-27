COVID-19 crisis: Rahul Gandhi speaks to experts in healthcare, social sciences

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spoke to public health professional Ashish Jha and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke, as part of his ongoing series of dialogues with globally recognised experts in economics, social sciences, healthcare on tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

These conversations form the basis of the third episode of Rahul Gandhi's "The COVID Crisis" series.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the conversation will be aired through the Congress social media channels on Wednesday morning.

Previous episodes have featured conversations with world-renowned economist Raghuram Rajan and Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee.



