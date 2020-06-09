COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has earned praise for handling the COVID-19 crisis. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, on the other hand, was criticised for the same. The reaction comes from an unexpected quarter -- a senior journalist from Pakistan.

Fahd Husain, the Resident Editor of Islamabad edition of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, tweeted how UP was strict with the coronavirus-induced lockdown and Pakistan was not though the two have roughly the same population, profile and literacy.

Husain tweeted a graph to compare COVID-19 death toll in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh to explain how the two handled the crisis and what was its impact.



Look at this graph carefully. It compares death rate of Pakistan and Indian state of UP. Both have roughly same population profile & literacy. Pakistan has lesser density/km and higher GDP/capita. UP was strict with lockdown. We were not. See diff in death rate #COVIDー19

— Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020

As per the graph, Pakistan has a population of 208 million and UP 225 million but the neighbouring country had COVID-19 death rate almost seven times higher than that of UP.

His next tweet says that UP is not one of those ‘rich’ places the government always refers to when justifying opening up lockdown. He added that he would invite people to explain why so many had to die in Pakistan and so few in UP.

“Look closely at the chart. And think,” he added.

Husain further compared Pakistan's performance with another Indian state Maharashtra that, according to him, was prepared by an expert.



Here's another graphic comparison this time between Pakistan and Indian state of Maharashtra (prepared by an expert). This shows how terribly Maharashtra has performed in relation to Pakistan. Shows the outcome of bad decisions & their deadly consequences #COVIDー19

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/6AHenrznIs — Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020



“This shows how terribly Maharashtra has performed in relation to Pakistan. Shows the outcome of bad decisions and their deadly consequences,” he tweeted.

Husain tagged a comparative graph with the tweet and added: "While the Indian state of UP has a lower mortality rate than Pakistan, Maharashtra has a higher rate despite younger population and higher GDP/capita. We must know what UP did right and Maharashtra did wrong to learn the right lessons."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 1,05,637 on June 8 after new infections were reported. So far 38,903 cases have been reported in Punjab, 39,555 in Sindh, 14,006 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 932 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 396 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

At least four lawmakers, including a provincial minister, have died due to coronavirus in Pakistan. So far 2,108 people have died due to the virus.

