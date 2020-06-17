COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on June 15, apprised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government that only 35 percent of Delhi’s laboratory capacity is being utilised to conduct novel coronavirus tests. This is even as lockdown relaxations have led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The total COVID-19 count of Delhi at present is 44,688, including 16,500 recoveries and 1,837 deaths.

The Economic Times reported that ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev in this regard and urged the government to “fully utilise the existing RT-PCR testing capacity”. He added: “However, as per data entered into the ICMR portal, only 35 percent of the lab capacity is being utilised, resulting in the testing of a maximum of 6,000 samples per day.”

Bhargava then went on to urge the Delhi government to increase COVID-19 testing in containment zones by using the newly-approved rapid antigen detection tests that give results in just 30 minutes. He stated this would help in the early detection of cases and save several lives.

At present, Delhi has 42 RT-PCR/TrueNat and CBNAT coronavirus testing laboratories in total, including both public and private sectors, taking the overall testing capacity up to more than 17,000 samples.