you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | Mumbai's BEST workers union demands Rs 1 crore insurance, exclusive hospitals for staff

120 BEST staff have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 50 have recovered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Mumbai's BEST staffers union Sanyukt Kaamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) has demanded Rs 1 crore insurance cover for drivers and conductors and exclusive hospitals for staff members after eight staffers died due to COVID-19 while on duty.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report BSKKS, controlled by Shashank Rao and supported by more than 28,000 BEST staffers has threatened to go on strike if the demands were not met.

However, Shiv-Sena- backed BEST Kaamgar Sena has assured that they will help in keeping buses running, albeit only a bare minimum.

The BEST runs

The BEST runs between 1,300 and 1,500 buses every day and a strike could bring down the number to less than 500. This could mean major discomfort to nearly 200,000 workers from different essential segments like BMC, healthcare, police who currently use BEST to reach their workplaces.

BEST employs around 36,000 people.  120 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 50 have recovered.

Buses will be available for those in essential services, such as doctors, nurses police, BEST general manager, Surendra Bagde said, as quoted by the paper.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

