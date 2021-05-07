COVID-19 crisis | Maharashtra govt approves 100% recruitment in Health Department

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the issue of 100% recruitment was raised at the State Cabinet meeting on May 5 and was approved by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)
Maharashtra government has approved 100 percent recruitment in the Health Department due to “rising strain on the health system” amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on May 6.
Tope added that 16,000 posts in groups A and B, and 12,000 posts in groups C and D of the Health Department will be filled “immediately”, ANI reported.
"With the approval of 100 percent recruitment, 12,000 posts in Group C and D category – including nurses, technicians, ward boys, drivers and peons, will now also be filled. The government will complete the process of filling a total of 16,000 posts in groups A and B within a week," he added.
Posts for specialists under category A will be filled by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and that of Medical Officers under category B will be filled by the Health Department’s Selection Board, the minister said.
He added that an agency will be approved to fill posts under category C and D.
The recruitment drive comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is “increasing day-by-day and predictions of a third wave require more manpower for patient care”, Tope noted.
Earlier the state had approved 50 percent recruitment in posts related to patient care, but this has now been expanded in view of the growing COVID-19 cases.
Tope said the issue of 100% recruitment was raised at the State Cabinet meeting on May 5 and was approved by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister.
The move is expected to have “definite positive effect on patient service,” he added.
India has logged a record 414,188 new coronavirus infections (over 4.14 lakh) in a day, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 21,491,598 (2.14 crore), while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 7. The death toll has increased to 234,083 (2.34 lakh) with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Maharashtra on reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases till May 6, taking its cumulative tally to 4,942,736 (49.42 lakh), while 853 more deaths pushed the toll to 73,515, an official from the state health department said. Compared to May 5, the state's COVID-19 caseload increased by 4,554 over 24 hours.