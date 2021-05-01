COVID-19 crisis | Ensure that Delhi receives its 490MT oxygen supply today by whatever means: Delhi HC to Centre

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Pulling up the Centre over the oxygen crisis in Delhi, which is facing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court said on May 1, that the Government of India must ensure that the National Capital receives its 490MT oxygen supply today.

A Live Law report quoted the Delhi HC as saying: “We direct the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490MT oxygen supply today by whatever means."

"Delhi is not an industrial state; it does not have cryogenic tankers. So, it falls on the Central government to arrange tankers as well ... as it only remains a paper allocation. The allocation to Delhi has been in force from April 20 and not for a single day Delhi has received allocated supply,” the HC observed.

The Delhi HC has warned the Centre with contempt action if Delhi doesn’t receive its allocated 490 MT of oxygen on May 1.

The court said: “Water has gone above the head, now we mean business. You have to arrange everything now. You have made the allocations. You have to fulfill it. Eight lives have been lost. We can't shut our eyes to it... In case of non-compliance, we may consider initiating contempt proceedings.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show