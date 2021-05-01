MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 crisis | Ensure that Delhi receives its 490MT oxygen supply today by whatever means: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court said: “Water has gone above the head, now we mean business. You have to arrange everything now. You have made the allocations. You have to fulfil it. Eight lives have been lost. We can't shut our eyes to it..."

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Pulling up the Centre over the oxygen crisis in Delhi, which is facing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court said on May 1, that the Government of India must ensure that the National Capital receives its 490MT oxygen supply today.

A Live Law report quoted the Delhi HC as saying: “We direct the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490MT oxygen supply today by whatever means."

"Delhi is not an industrial state; it does not have cryogenic tankers. So, it falls on the Central government to arrange tankers as well ... as it only remains a paper allocation. The allocation to Delhi has been in force from April 20 and not for a single day Delhi has received allocated supply,” the HC observed.

The Delhi HC has warned the Centre with contempt action if Delhi doesn’t receive its allocated 490 MT of oxygen on May 1.

The court said: “Water has gone above the head, now we mean business. You have to arrange everything now. You have made the allocations. You have to fulfill it. Eight lives have been lost. We can't shut our eyes to it... In case of non-compliance, we may consider initiating contempt proceedings.”

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Delhi #Delhi High Court #oxygen crisis
first published: May 1, 2021 04:44 pm

