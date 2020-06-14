COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

The number of testing in New Delhi will be doubled in the next two days. It will also triple the number in the next six days, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The Home Ministry has set up committees to look at reducing testing rates and look at providing beds for patients at subsidised rates. The Centre is going to provide 500 Railway coaches to the Delhi government to address the shortage of beds.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government, in collaboration with the Centre, will initiate extensive contact mapping with a door-to-door survey.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates]