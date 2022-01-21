COVID-19 | Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23, announces CM Stalin

MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

A complete lockdown will be imposed across Tamil Nadu on January 23, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on January 21.

Under the lockdown measure, all non-essential shops and services will remain closed through out the day. Only hospitals, milk shops, ATM centres, goods transportation and petrol pumps will be permitted to operate. Restaurants and hotels would be allowed to offer home delivery and parcel services from 7 am to 10 pm.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu government had reimposed night curfew across the state from 10 am to 5 pm, on all days, after cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected.

The announcement of a complete Sunday lockdown comes a day after the state clocked 28,561 new infections and 39 more fatalities.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count in Tamil Nadu has climbed to 30,42,796 , whereas, the fatality toll has reached 37,112, the health department said.

Across India, over 3.47 lakh new infections were reported on January 21, which is the highest in the past eight months. In the period of last 24 hours, 703 deaths were reported due to the disease, the Union health ministry said.

Despite the surge in per-day infection count, health ministry officials on January 20 said the third wave of pandemic in India is not as severe as the second wave which swept the country between March and June last year.