COVID-19 | Children at high risk in 'upcoming third wave', ensure ambulance services: NCPCR to Health Ministry
A third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country and according to experts, it may affect children in large numbers, the child rights' body said.
May 20, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Representative image (Source: PTI)
Infants would be at heightened risk during the onset of a third COVID-19 pandemic wave, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said on May 20, as it asked the Union Health Ministry to ensure ambulances for children and emergency neonatal transport services.
A third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country and according to experts it may affect children in large numbers, the NCPCR pointed out in its letter addressed to the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
"There are guidelines on the management of the new born in a maternity ward and in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but there is an urgent need to reorganize a Neonatal/Children Emergency Transport Service (NETS) to prepare specifically for neonatal and children for third wave of COVID-19," it stated.
"Keeping in view high risk involved for infants and children in upcoming third wave of COVID-19, you are requested to kindly issue necessary directions for emergency transport services/ambulances suitable for children and neonatals," the child rights' body added.
Also Read | Special task force will be formed to protect children from third COVID wave: Arvind Kejriwal
The NCPCR has also written to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava, requesting him to share the "guidelines/protocol for treatment and clinical management of COVID-19 positive children".
According to a three-member expert panel set up by the central government, the third wave of pandemic may hit India after six months. The current round of surge in infections may settle by July, the experts claimed.