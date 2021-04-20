COVID-19: Chhattisgarh govt mulls legal action against Cipla for not meeting Remdesivir supply requirements

Remdesivir

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government is considering legal action against Cipla for failing to meet Remdesivir supply requirements, the antiviral drug used for COVID-19 treatment.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that due to lack of supply from the pharma giant, the state had no option but to purchase the drug from another pharma company at twice the price.

Cipla reportedly reneged on the contract signed on April 3 to supply Remdesivir injections to Chhattisgarh at the rate of Rs 594 plus 12 percent goods and services tax (GST) per dose, the Business Standard quoted Deo as saying.

After Cipla failed to supply adequate doses, the state bought the antiviral from Mylan Laboratories in a relatively expensive deal with one vial for Rs 1,400 plus 12 percent GST, the news report suggests.

"We are mulling legal action against Cipla. We are going to hold talks with the law department to examine what legal action we can take and to what extent it has reneged on the contract. I hope other states facing such a situation are also exploring legal action," the newspaper quoted Deo as saying.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, some states have complained of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir and sought the Centre's intervention.

However, top health experts in the government have said that the anti-viral drug Remdesivir is "not a magic bullet" and does not reduce mortality. Addressing the media, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said Remdesivir should only be given to patients hospitalised with moderate illness, who have had a fall in oxygen saturation and have infiltrates on chest X-rays or CT-scan.

"Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and this is not a drug that reduces mortality. We may use it as we don't have a very good antiviral drug. It has a limited role and we should be very careful in its usage," he said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said that Remdesivir is not to be used in home settings and not to be procured from chemist shops.

Data from studies so far have shown that Remdesivir does not have any effect in reducing the mortality in COVID-19, Paul said in support of Dr Guleria's remark.