Govt clarifies on vaccine orders; shares details of procurement, payment to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech

The central government clarified that it advanced around Rs 1,700 crore (after tax cut) to Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine for distribution during May, June and July. Separately, it paid Bharat Biotech Rs. 772.5 crore on the same day for 5 crore Covaxin doses for distribution during May, June and July, it said in a statement on May 3.

The government said it has received nearly 9 crore doses of Covishield vaccine and 88.13 lakh doses of Covaxin as of May 3. There were procured against the last order of 10 crore doses of Covishield and 2 crore doses of Covaxin, it said.

The government has largely not been forthcoming about vaccine orders and supplies but was forced to clarify after reports that it was yet to procure vaccine supplies for one of the largest vaccination drives in the world. Despite opening up vaccination to everyone above 18 years, people from many parts of India are yet to get access to vaccines.

SII is the largest vaccine maker in the world. It produces roughly 70 million doses of Covishield every month, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the total vaccines that India produces and consumes.The rules of the game are clear. Of these 70 million doses, 50 percent goes to the central government and 50 to the state government, which then passes it on to its private hospitals. This is what SII calls a ‘commitment in advance’.















Serum Institute is scheduled to increase Covishield production to a monthly 100 million doses by July while the government has said that Covaxin production will be ramped up to 100 million doses a month by September.















Bharat Biotech, whose product Covaxin is uniquely indigenous, is a relatively tiny affair, producing about 150 million doses a year. In a confirmation, the Department of Biotechnology recently informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change that the estimated manufacturing capacity of Covishield is 70-100 million doses every month while Covaxin has a planned production capacity of 12.5 million doses a month.