COVID-19 | Centre planning oxygen plants in 86 Railway Hospitals

Indian Railways plans to set up oxygen plants at 86 in-house medical facilities across the country. In a statement on May 18, the Ministry of Railways said it is “leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19”.
“Massive capacity enhancement is planned in 86 Railway hospitals across India. All Railway COVID hospitals (are) to be equipped with oxygen plants,” the statement read.
As per the statement, four of these plants are already functional, while 52 have been sanctioned and another 30 are “under various stages of processing”.
To this end, in a letter dated May 4, 2021, General Managers have been delegated further power up to Rs 2 crore each, to sanction oxygen generation plants under the Railways’ machinery and plant (M&P) programme.
Besides the in-house oxygen generation plants, other COVID-19 measures include:
- Increased number of beds for COVID-19 treatment from 2,539 to 6,972.
- Increased number of ICU beds in COVID-19 hospitals from 273 to 573.
- Increased number of invasive ventilators in facilities from 62 to 296.
- “Constant efforts being made” to add critical medical equipment like BIPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders in hospitals.
- Instructions given for Railways employees testing positive for COVID-19 to be admitted to empanelled hospitals on referral basis as per need.
“This massive capacity enhancement in Railway Hospitals would usher in better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies,” it added.
The Railways on May 17 reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said. The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.