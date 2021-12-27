COVID-19 cases surge: Night curfew in Delhi from today; here's what is allowed, what's not

Representational image

The Delhi government has announced the imposition of a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in the national capital from December 27 following a surge in daily COVID-19 cases amid concerns over the more infectious Omicron strain.

The decision came on the day the health department reported 290 new cases, the highest since June 10. One death, too, was reported on December 26.

The night curfew has been reimposed as the positivity rate in the city surged past 0.5 percent. The latest health department update puts it at 0.55 percent.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a "yellow alert" has to be sounded if the positivity rate remains over 0.5 percent for more than two days.

Here's what is allowed, what's not allowed in Delhi:

-Restaurants will operate at 50 percent of their capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars can operate at 50 percent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

-Shops selling non-essential items would remain open only till 8 pm based on the odd-even formula.

-Cinema halls and theatres would be asked to shut down.

-If a "red" alert is sounded, there will be "total curfew".

-Only one weekly market per zone with 50 percent of vendors will be allowed to open.

-Marriages and funerals will be allowed with 20 people in attendance while all other types of gatherings will be prohibited.

-The Delhi Metro will run at 50 percent seating capacity, while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers.

-Buses will ply with only 50 percent exempted category passengers.

-Banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, schools and colleges will not be allowed if a "yellow" alert is sounded.

-Religious places will be open but without visitors. Parks and gardens can open.

-Private offices can function with up to 50 percent of employees. In Delhi government offices, barring certain categories of officials, only half of the remaining employees will be allowed.