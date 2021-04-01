COVID-19 cases surge: 23 doctors of PGIMS Rohtak test positive, 13 had taken first shot of vaccine

Representative picture

In just 14 days, 23 resident doctors of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Department in the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 23 doctors, 13 had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and two had received both the shots, said Dr Pushpa Dahiya, medical superintendent PGIMS, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Initially, the other doctors did not show any symptoms of the virus. We have started contact-tracing after eight junior doctors tested positive in just a span of two days. All doctors are in home isolation,” Dahiya said, as per the report.

In addition to 23 doctors, four patients who visited the gynaecology department also tested positive in the last month.

The department has been shut for 48 hours for sanitisation. The hospital plans to deploy doctors from the civil surgeon’s office to treat patients.

"I have told the civil surgeon to send doctors to treat expecting mothers, if required," Dahiya said.

She said a doctor posted in the labour room of the gynaecology department turned out to be a super spreader.

Haryana on March 31 reported 8 COVID-19 fatalities taking the total death toll to 3,155 while the total count of coronavirus cases rose to 2,90,800 with 1,106 fresh infections, a Health Department bulletin said.

The districts which reported a spike in cases included Gurgaon (276), Karnal (182) and Ambala (105) districts.

The number of active cases in the state was 9,726. The recovery rate was 95.57 percent, the bulletin said.